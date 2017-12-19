Liam Gallagher Reunites With Oasis Bandmate At Hometown Show

However, what of the other members of Oasis? Founding member Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs has kept a low profile since leaving the band during the recording of fourth album Standing On The Shoulder Of Giants in 1999. Since then, he's played a few times with Liam Gallagher's Oasis offshoot Beady Eye, but beyond that he's pretty much stayed out of the spotlight.

Over the weekend though, Arthurs took the stage to close out the concert at Liam Gallagher's massive hometown gig in Manchester. Joining Gallagher and band, Arthurs played on a trio of Oasis classics - 'Cigarettes and Alcohol', 'Wonderwall' and 'Live Forever' - to bring the curtains down on Gallagher's first ever solo UK tour. It was a fitting end, as Arthurs had also played on another Oasis classic 'Be Here Now,' at Liam's first solo gig in Manchester this May. Read more here.