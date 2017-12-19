Roxy Music Expand Debut Album For 45th Anniversary

Included in the boxed set are demos, alternate takes, BBC radio performances, and a DVD featuring promos, BBC TV appearances, and footage from a Paris concert staged in November 1972. A 136-page book will be packaged with the set as well.

Reflecting on the making of the album, guitarist Phil Manzanera said, "At 21, my musical dreams came true, recording this album with these wonderfully talented and unique band members. Magical times, magical music."

The anniversary box set will be released on February 2, 2018. Read more here.