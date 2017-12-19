|
Roxy Music Expand Debut Album For 45th Anniversary
(Gibson) Roxy Music's self-titled debut album is getting the 45th anniversary expanded treatment. Originally released in the summer of 1972, the glam-rock touchstone will be available in a variety of configurations, including a 3-CD/DVD Super Deluxe boxed set, a 2-CD and digital Deluxe Edition, and as a 180-gram vinyl LP.
Included in the boxed set are demos, alternate takes, BBC radio performances, and a DVD featuring promos, BBC TV appearances, and footage from a Paris concert staged in November 1972. A 136-page book will be packaged with the set as well.
Reflecting on the making of the album, guitarist Phil Manzanera said, "At 21, my musical dreams came true, recording this album with these wonderfully talented and unique band members. Magical times, magical music."
The anniversary box set will be released on February 2, 2018. Read more here.
