Sara Evans Headlining CMT Next Women Of Country Tour

"I absolutely love that CMT champions female artists with the Next Women of Country Tour and am so honored to be headlining it in 2018," Evans said in a release. "I can't wait to hit the road with RaeLynn and Kalie. They are both incredible singers, songwriters, and overall artists and we're going to have a blast!"

Tickets for the CMT Next Women of Country presents Sara Evans All The Love Tour featuring RaeLynn and Kalie Shorr go on sale December 22 at 10 a.m. local time. See the dates here.