Scott McCreery Announces First Album In Five Years 'Seasons Change'
12-19-2017
Scott McCreery

Fans have waited a long time for former American Idol champ Scott McCreery to release the follow-up to his sophomore studio album "See You Tonight" and the long wait is almost over.

The country music star revealed this week that his brand new studio effort will be entitled "Seasons Change" and is set to hit stores on March 16th. He had the following to say:

"In the last five years, I have grown from a teenager to a man, moved out on my own, lost my grandfather, proposed to the love of my life, and learned more about myself than I could have imagined.

"This all shows up in the 11 songs on Seasons Change, and I cannot wait to share this music with my fans after such a long time between releases."

Tracklisting:
1. "Seasons Change" (Scotty McCreery/James McNair/Tommy Cecil)
2. "Wherever You Are" (Scotty McCreery/Frank Rogers/Dan Isbell)
3. "Boys From Back Home" (Scotty McCreery/Dan Isbell/Jason Gantt)
4. "Five More Minutes" (Scotty McCreery/Frank Rogers/Monty Criswell)
5. "In Between" (Scotty McCreery/Frank Rogers/Jessi Alexander/Jonathan Singleton)
6. "This Is It" (Scotty McCreery/Frank Rogers/Aaron Eshuis)
7. "Wrong Again" (Scotty McCreery/Frank Rogers/Phillip White)
8. "Move It On Out" (Scotty McCreery/Dan Isbell/Aaron Eshuis)
9. "Barefootin'" (Scotty McCreery/Frank Rogers/David Lee Murphy
10. "Still" (Scotty McCreery/Aaron Eshuis)
11. "Home In My Mind" (Scotty McCreery/James McNair/Tommy Cecil)

