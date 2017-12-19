Sufjan Stevens Almost Had Bigger Role In 'Call Me By Your Name'

As it turns out, folk-pop singer-songwriter Sufjan Stevens - who contributed two moving original songs to the film, as well as a remix of an older song - almost had a role in the movie. According to an interview in Deadline, the film's director Luca Guadagnino wanted Stevens to lend his voice as a narrator in the film as well as making an appearance as a bard, "almost as a break in the narrative."

In the interview, Stevens says that he told Guadagnino, "I think this voiceover is a mistake, and I think the interruption of me singing the song is a mistake." I think he was just thinking out loud. I don't know if he was really committed to the idea. So I said, "I'll write you some songs, but that's all I think you need from me." And he agreed. When I saw the first edit, he said, "You were right, this doesn't need a monologue or an interruption." here.