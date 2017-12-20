antiMusic Logo
Aerosmith's Long Goodbye May Last Years And Include New Music 2017 In Review
12-20-2017
Aerosmith

Aerosmith's Long Goodbye May Last Years And Include New Music was a top 17 story of January 2017: Aerosmith are gearing up to launch their Aero-Vederci, Baby Tour later this year which has been dubbed their farewell trek, but guitarist Brad Whitford says that it may be a very long goodbye for the veteran band.

Whitford recently spoke with Metal Express Radio about the band's not-so-impending retirement and told the outlet that they may tour for several years and may also record some new music.

"We really are calling it the Farewell Tour but it's going to probably take us between the next three to five years as we plan on touring the States, South America, Europe and Japan and wherever else, so it's going to take a while.

He had the following to say about the possibility of new music, "We're at the talking stage of doing some more music. It's quite hard right now as Steven [Tyler] is out on the road with his band. We had a talk a few weeks back about going into the studio. When that'll happen, though, I'm not sure. We certainly have plenty of ideas." Check out the full interview here.

Aerosmith Music, DVDs, Books and more

Aerosmith T-shirts and Posters

More Aerosmith News

