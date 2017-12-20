Geoff Tate Insulted By Motley Crue Comparison 2017 In Review

Speaking to The Irish Examiner he said: "When we started, genre wasn't really a thing in the business. Rock music was all encompassing. You had different bands doing different things and it was all totally fine.

"What happened was that the marketing mentality came into the business. They started breaking everything down and putting music in boxes. At that point, writers began placing us in the same box as Motley Crue. It wasn't about the music - it was a selling technique. To be compared to Motley Crue...? I took it as kind of an insult, frankly." Read more here.