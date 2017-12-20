Geoff Tate Insulted By Motley Crue Comparison 2017 In Review

Geoff Tate Insulted By Motley Crue Comparison was a top 17 story of January 2017: (New Rock Times) Being compared to Motley Crue was 'an insult' says former Queensryche frontman Geoff Tate. Queensryche were often lumped in with a number of bands which broke through in the 80's including Motley Crue which Tate admits to taking exception to.
Speaking to The Irish Examiner he said: "When we started, genre wasn't really a thing in the business. Rock music was all encompassing. You had different bands doing different things and it was all totally fine.
"What happened was that the marketing mentality came into the business. They started breaking everything down and putting music in boxes. At that point, writers began placing us in the same box as Motley Crue. It wasn't about the music - it was a selling technique. To be compared to Motley Crue...? I took it as kind of an insult, frankly." Read more here.