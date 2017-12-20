Ghost Make History With 'Square Hammer' 2017 In Review

Ghost Make History With 'Square Hammer' was a top 17 story of January 2017: (New Rock Times) Ghost have made history with their single 'Square Hammer' by becoming the first Swedish band to land the No.1 spot on the Billboard's mainstream rock chart.
'Square Hammer' is featured on the occult rocker's recent EP release 'Popestar' which was also a chart topper, debuting at the No. 1 position on Billboard's Top Rock Albums and Hard Rock Albums charts and has sold 75,000 units in its first four months of release.
'Popestar' also featured a handful of cover versions of tracks by Echo and the Bunnymen, Simian Mobile Disco, Eurythmics and Imperiet. Ghost is currently preparing to embark on a European tour. Check out the chart topping song here.