Joey Jordison Looks Back On Serious Illness At End Of Slipknot 2017 In Review

In the space of three weeks the ex-Slipknot drummer, currently playing with Vimic and Sinsaenum, went from flu symptoms to being unable to walk and paralysis from the waist down. But now Jordison says following extensive physical therapy and continued gym sessions he is in the best shape of his life. Speaking to Neomedia Group he said: "What happened was toward the end of my Slipknot touring cycle, I became very ill - like, very sick. And like I've said before, we all know when you have a cold, we all know when you have the flu, we all know these symptoms. I suffered from asthma when I was a kid.

"There was a pain and a weirdness that I'd never felt before. And next thing I know, my legs just started failing on me. And next thing I know, my playing was going downhill, and then next thing I know, I was unable to walk. And then next thing I know, I was paralysed from the waist down. It literally happened within the span of, like, three weeks. So I instantly, of course, checked myself into the hospital and went into intensive care.

"I had amazing, amazing doctors that really were working around the clock to find out what was wrong. It turned out to be the acute transverse myelitis condition. And from then, what I did is I spent some time in the hospital, like a couple of months and started working with therapists. And next thing after that, once I got discharged from the hospital, I went into intense physical therapy. And I still stay in it. Now, even though I'm fully recovered - I'm literally stronger than I've ever been in my life - I just still stay on that regiment, man." Read more here.