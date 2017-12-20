antiMusic Logo
Jealous Haters Since 1998!
Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Page Too | Singled Out | Feeds
spacer

Joey Jordison Looks Back On Serious Illness At End Of Slipknot 2017 In Review
12-20-2017
.
Vimic

Joey Jordison Looks Back On Serious Illness At End Of Slipknot was a top 17 story of January 2017: (New Rock Times) Joey Jordison says he is stronger than he ever has been in his life having beaten acute transverse myelitis, an inflammation of the spinal cord which damages nerve fibres.

In the space of three weeks the ex-Slipknot drummer, currently playing with Vimic and Sinsaenum, went from flu symptoms to being unable to walk and paralysis from the waist down. But now Jordison says following extensive physical therapy and continued gym sessions he is in the best shape of his life. Speaking to Neomedia Group he said: "What happened was toward the end of my Slipknot touring cycle, I became very ill - like, very sick. And like I've said before, we all know when you have a cold, we all know when you have the flu, we all know these symptoms. I suffered from asthma when I was a kid.

"There was a pain and a weirdness that I'd never felt before. And next thing I know, my legs just started failing on me. And next thing I know, my playing was going downhill, and then next thing I know, I was unable to walk. And then next thing I know, I was paralysed from the waist down. It literally happened within the span of, like, three weeks. So I instantly, of course, checked myself into the hospital and went into intensive care.

"I had amazing, amazing doctors that really were working around the clock to find out what was wrong. It turned out to be the acute transverse myelitis condition. And from then, what I did is I spent some time in the hospital, like a couple of months and started working with therapists. And next thing after that, once I got discharged from the hospital, I went into intense physical therapy. And I still stay in it. Now, even though I'm fully recovered - I'm literally stronger than I've ever been in my life - I just still stay on that regiment, man." Read more here.

advertisement

Vimic Music, DVDs, Books and more

Vimic T-shirts and Posters

More Vimic News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Joey Jordison Looks Back On Serious Illness At End Of Slipknot 2017 In Review

Vimic Streaming New Song Featuring Megadeth's Dave Mustaine

Joey Jordison's Vimic Postpone Spring Tour

Joey Jordison Reflects On Illness That Cost Him Slipknot Gig

Joey Jordison's Vimic Announce Their First 'World Tour'

Joey Jordison's Vimic Share their First Live Footage

Joey Jordison's Vimic Announce World Tour Plans

Joey Jordison's Sinsaenum Release New EP

Joey Jordison's Vimic Release 'My Fate' Video

Ex-Slipknot Star Joey Jordison Announces Supergroup Sinsaenum


More Stories for Vimic

Vimic Music
advertisement

.
News Reports
.

Day in Rock:
Led Zeppelin Releasing Unheard Music Next Year- Slipknot's Clown Reveals Timing Of Studio Return For New Album- Judas Priest Frontman Shares Rock Hall Rejection Letter-more

Beatles Make History With Mistake- Pierce the Veil Member 'Steps Away' After Sexual Assault Claims- Stone Sour's Corey Taylor Releases Unplugged 'Tired' Video- Linkin Park-more

Gene Simmons Denies Sexual Misconduct Allegations- As I Lay Dying's Tim Lambesis Apologizes For Murder-For-Hire Plot- Stone Temple Pilots Lyric Video For New Song-more

Page Too:
Mystikal Pleads Not Guilty to Rape And Kidnapping Charges- John Legend Staring in Live TV Musical 'Jesus Christ Superstar'- Lil Wayne Spreads New Toys For Kids- more

Ed Sheeran Says He Has A James Bond Theme Song Written- Nicki Minaj Addresses 'White Rappers' Comment Controversy- Rihanna Featured In The First 'Ocean's 8' Teaser- more

Russell Simmons Denies Sexual Assault Allegations- Ed Sheeran Gives 'Perfect' Makeover With Andrea Bocelli- Britney Spears' Lost Christmas Classic Revisited- more

advertisement
.
Rock News Stories
Led Zeppelin Releasing Unheard Music Next Year

Slipknot's Clown Reveals Timing Of Studio Return For New Album

Judas Priest Frontman Shares Rock Hall Rejection Letter

Imagine Dragons Blown Away By 600 Person Choir Cover Of 'Believer'

Tom DeLonge Reacts To Reveal Of Pentagon UFO Program

Guns N' Roses Reunion Wasn't Motivated By Money 2017 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne Overdosed Claims Daughter 2017 In Review

Tony Iommi Has Lump Removed From Throat 2017 In Review

Dave Mustaine Says Metallica Didn't Want Him At Rock Hall 2017 In Review

Unusual AC/DC Cover Becomes Viral Hit 2017 In Review

Deep Purple Sue Accountant Over Missing Millions Of Dollars 2017 In Review

Aerosmith's Long Goodbye May Last Years And Include New Music 2017 In Review

Allman Brothers Band Legend Butch Trucks Dead At 69 2017 In Review

Stone Temple Pilots Defend Decision To Continue With New Singer 2017 In Review

Of Mice & Men Frontman Leaves Group Over Health 2017 In Review

Grim Reaper Frontman Has Part Of His Leg Amputated 2017 In Review

 Page Too News Stories
Mystikal Pleads Not Guilty to Rape And Kidnapping Charges

John Legend Staring in Live TV Musical 'Jesus Christ Superstar'

Lil Wayne Spreads Christmas Cheer With New Toys For Kids

Ocean's 8 Trailer Released Featuring Rihanna And James Corden

Justin Bieber Harassed by Ellen DeGeneres In 'Mistletoe' Parody

Lady Gaga Bringing New Show To Las Vegas For Residency

Fetty Wap Makes Surprise $100k Investment in Girlfriend's Company

Kendrick Lamar To Perform College Football Championship Halftime

Gorillaz' Jamie Hewlett Says New Album Coming In 2018

Kacey Musgraves Talks Favorite Presents And Christmas Traditions

Kelly Rowland and Ciara Sing Christmas Carols At Children's Hospital

Lorde's 'Melodrama' Getting Deluxe Vinyl Reissue

Ed Sheeran Says He Has A James Bond Theme Song Written

Nicki Minaj Addresses 'White Rappers' Comment Controversy

Rihanna Featured In The First 'Ocean's 8' Teaser

Justin Timberlake Sparks Man Of The Woods Speculation

 Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Jangling Sparrows - 140 Nickels

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour 2017

Holiday Gift Guide: Jesus Rocked The Jukebox

Dave Koz And Friends Bring Christmas Show To Arizona's Mesa Arts Center

Black Sabbath - The End (5 Stars)

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Santa's Jukebox: Balsam Range, Sha Na Na and Jennifer Saran

Holiday Gift Guide: Jethro Tull - Songs from the Wood: The Country Set

Holiday Gift Guide: Queen - News of the World: 40th Anniversary Edition

Holiday Gift Guide: George Michael - Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1/MTV Unplugged

Rock Reads: Beer Drinkers and Hell Raisers: The Rise of Motorhead

Rock Reads: Holiday Gift Guide Edition

Timothy B. Schmit - Leap of Faith

Bob Seger - I Knew You When (5 Star)

Root 66: Professor Louie and the Crowmatix - The Lost Band Tracks
Contact Us - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.