Judas Priest Frontman Shares Rock Hall Rejection Letter
12-20-2017
.
Judas Priest

Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford discussed his legendary band being snubbed for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in a recent radio interview and he also shared the rejection email that he received from the controversial institution.

Halford shared the rejection email during an appearance on Phoenix radio station KSLX. Greg Harris, the President and CEO of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame wrote:

"Thank you for embracing your nomination for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. While you didn't garner enough votes for induction this year, you were part of a very select group of Hall of Fame nominees. Artists are frequently on the ballot multiple times before they are inducted. For example, Black Sabbath were nominated eight times before their induction, Patti Smith seven times, Solomon Burke nine times, and both the Beastie Boys and The Yardbirds were on the ballot three times before their respective inductions.

"If you are touring or simply traveling nearby, please visit our museum in Cleveland, Ohio. Our six floors of exhibitions tell the remarkable history of rock and roll and how it changed the world. You're part of that story and we'd love to share it with you. Again, congratulations on your nomination."

Halford said of the nomination and rejection, "We were thrilled and honored to be even nominated, so it's kind of bittersweet. We got the nomination, which is something of a recognition for the work that you've done, but we didn't quite get in this time, but I'm hopeful that eventually we'll get some more metal."

More Judas Priest News

.
.

.
Rock News Stories
 Page Too News Stories
