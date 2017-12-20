Kelly Rowland and Ciara Sing Christmas Carols At Children's Hospital

Ciara posted a video of herself and Rowland performing "Jingle Bells" by a child's bedside. Both artists shared photos to social media after the day of service work, and Rowland said she had a great time: "The smiles I saw yesterday made my heart smile! I had so much fun!!! Can't wait to do it again!"

The hospital shared an image of its own along with a message of thanks to Rowland and Ciara: "They brought a smile to these kids' faces… It helped get our minds off things and made us feel better. I felt like a weight had been taken off my shoulders. We could just relax and have fun."

See highlights from the famous friends' day of giving back here.