Lil Wayne Spreads Christmas Cheer With New Toys For Kids

(Radio.com) Lil Wayne just made Christmas a whole lot happier for some lucky kids in his native New Orleans. The rapper teamed with Toys for Tots and the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club to deliver toys and bikes to children in need with a generous donation.
"New Orleans has shaped me and is the reason for my success. I always try to find ways to give back to my city," Lil Wayne said in a video statement released via Twitter.
"It's an honor to be supporting the legendary Zulu Club who's been showing patronage to our city long before I was born. I'm happy I can put a smile on the face of a kid in need for the holiday season!"
Watch the kids enjoying their new Christmas gifts courtesy of Lil Wayne here.