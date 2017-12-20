Lil Wayne Spreads Christmas Cheer With New Toys For Kids

"New Orleans has shaped me and is the reason for my success. I always try to find ways to give back to my city," Lil Wayne said in a video statement released via Twitter.

"It's an honor to be supporting the legendary Zulu Club who's been showing patronage to our city long before I was born. I'm happy I can put a smile on the face of a kid in need for the holiday season!"

Watch the kids enjoying their new Christmas gifts courtesy of Lil Wayne here.