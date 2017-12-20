|
Lorde's 'Melodrama' Getting Deluxe Vinyl Reissue
(Radio.com) How could Lorde's Melodrama, which many critics have listed as one of the year's best albums, possibly sound any better? Fans might be able to find out on April 8 when the standard and deluxe editions of the record come out on vinyl.
The deluxe edition of the album will come with a hand-drawn sleeve and six photo inserts and a special collector's edition of the album is set to follow later in the year.
Lorde's North American tour with Run the Jewels and Mitski launches March 1 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. See the series of tweets about the vinyl reissues here.
