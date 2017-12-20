Mystikal Pleads Not Guilty to Rape And Kidnapping Charges

(Radio.com) Mystikal has plead not guilty to charges of first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping. The rapper is being charged after an incident that reportedly took place on October 22, 2016 at a casino in Shreveport, LA.
In September, he was indicted for the alleged assault in 2016 when he was in town for the Legends of Southern Hip-Hop Tour. He is currently being held at Caddo Correctional Center in Louisiana with a bond set at $3 million.
According to KSLA, he plans to file a motion for a bond reduction at his next hearing on January 18.The rapper surrendered to police in August on the charges Read more here.