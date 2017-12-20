Of Mice & Men Frontman Leaves Group Over Health 2017 In Review

Carlile broke the news to fans in a lengthy Instagram post (read it here) and the band followed up with the following statement, "It's with heavy hearts that we announce Austin's departure from the band for reasons pertaining to his health.

"As many of you are aware, Austin suffers from a rare connective tissue disorder called Marfan syndrome & has been struggling with the physical demands of touring since the band began.

"After his most recent series of surgeries at Stanford University Hospital, following the cancellation of our European headlining tour, his team of doctors informed him of the damage that performing, & more specifically his aggressive vocals, have been causing his body.

"They warned that if he were to continue on doing so, it would cause permanent & irrevocable damage to his spine & nervous system. Following the advice from his team of specialists, Austin decided it best that he step away from the band & change his lifestyle to better his health.

"Though we're heartbroken that he can no longer continue, his health has always been of utmost importance to us & we support him now in this decision & are proud of his perseverance over the years.

"We've had an amazing & unforgettable past few years making music & touring the world together & the 4 of us look forward to sharing the next chapter of the band's story with you.

"All previously announced shows will proceed as planned & we thank you for your continued love & support. We couldn't do this without all of you! See you real soon. -Aaron, Alan, Phil & Valentino".