Ritchie Blackmore Would Not Have Reunited With Dio 2017 In Review

The iconic original Deep Purple guitarist was asked in an interview if he was disappointed that he wasn't able to invite Dio, who died of cancer in 2010, to be part of the Rainbow reformation.

He responded, "I hate to say it, but no, I wasn't. I'd finished with Ronnie a long time ago, and we kept in touch now and again but I went on to other things and he was in other things.

"We kept it very convivial and that, but I think neither one of us really wanted to get back together. He's a strong alpha male, and so am I; he wanted to go one way, I wanted to go the other."

Blackmore also discussed how the mid-90s regrouping of Rainbow came about and he explained why the lineup didn't last.