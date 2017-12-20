Stone Temple Pilots Defend Decision To Continue With New Singer 2017 In Review

Stone Temple Pilots Defend Decision To Continue With New Singer was a top 17 story of January 2017: Stone Temple Pilots' Robert and Dean DeLeo defended their decision to continue the band under the same name with a brand new singer replacing the late Scott Weiland.
The DeLeo brothers discussed the decision during a recent interview on SiriusXM's Covino and Rich Show, Robert said (via Alternative Nation) "We did that [performing under another name with Talk Show], we did that.
"We [also] did Army of Anyone with Richard Patrick, and Ray Luzier on drums. That's not what this is, we want this to be Stone Temple Pilots. We want it to be the three members of Stone Temple Pilots with another singer moving forward. That's what we want to do."