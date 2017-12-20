Tony Iommi Has Lump Removed From Throat 2017 In Review

"Well, I had the treatment when I got back from (our tour of) South America," Iommi tells Planet Rock. "I went in for the throat operation - they found a lump at the back of my sinus in the throat and we had to have it checked in case it may have been cancerous.

"But it turns out it wasn't, which I found out on Christmas Day, which is brilliant! So far (I'm all good). I daren't say that - I'll probably fall down the stairs now!"

The guitarist shared the update while speaking with the UK radio station about "How Good It Is", a new song that he has just released with the Birmingham Cathedral Choir. Read more here.