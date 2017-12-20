Tony Iommi Has Lump Removed From Throat 2017 In Review

(hennemusic) Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi was in the news back in January when he revealed that he was recovering from surgery to remove a noncancerous lump from his throat. In the previous month, Iommi revealed that doctors determined his latest tests revealed the blood cancer lymphoma - first diagnosed in 2012 - was in remission but that they discovered a lump at the back of his nose that needed to be extracted and analyzed.
"Well, I had the treatment when I got back from (our tour of) South America," Iommi tells Planet Rock. "I went in for the throat operation - they found a lump at the back of my sinus in the throat and we had to have it checked in case it may have been cancerous.
"But it turns out it wasn't, which I found out on Christmas Day, which is brilliant! So far (I'm all good). I daren't say that - I'll probably fall down the stairs now!"
The guitarist shared the update while speaking with the UK radio station about "How Good It Is", a new song that he has just released with the Birmingham Cathedral Choir. Read more here.