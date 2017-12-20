Unusual AC/DC Cover Becomes Viral Hit 2017 In Review

Unusual AC/DC Cover Becomes Viral Hit was a top 17 story of January 2017: A unusual cover of the AC/DC classic "Thunderstruck" by a Spanish bagpipe band has gone viral after a video clip of the performance was posted online last week.
The clip of Rondalla de Santa Eulalia de Mos performing the iconic hard rock hit drew almost a million views in its first few days of release, according the UK outlet Daily Mail.
They quote the group's musical director and conductor Daniel Burgos Paz as saying: "I would never have believed that anything like this could happen to us." He then added: "We thought we had a bit of an impact, because we are always seen in local media, but nothing to do with what has happened now. Fame is over us." Watch the video here.