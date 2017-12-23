AC/DC With Axl Rose Concert Leads To Fine 2017 In Review

The legendary band recruited Rose to take over lead vocals for their world tour after doctors warned longtime frontman Brian Johnson that he risked permanent hearing loss if he continued the tour.

The unusual pairing was met with acclaim from both fans and critics, but at issue was a complained filed by FACUA-Consumers in Action on behalf of ticket buyers that wished to receive a refund because of the lineup change and a deadline that was reportedly imposed.

Live Nation, the promoter of the band's May 10th, 2016 concert at the Estadio Olimpico de Sevilla in Seville, Spain, has been fined by The General Directorate of Economy and Commerce of the City of Seville, according to the organization's website Facua.org.

They report that the fine was imposed for an alleged violation of a provision of the Regulations for Admission to Shows and Recreational Activities in Andalusia that says, "spectators and assistants are entitled to the refund of the amounts paid by the entrance or locality and, where appropriate, the proportional part of the payment, when the public spectacle or recreational activity is suspended, Postponed or substantially amended." Read the translated report for more details on the claims made that caused the fine to be imposed here.