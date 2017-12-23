Aerosmith Postponed American Tour Plans To Work On New Music 2017 In Review

The legendary musician made the revelation while talking to AZ Central ahead of the band's headline performance at this year's NCAA March Madness Music Festival in Phoenix.

When he was asked if the band's Aero-Vederci Baby! tour is really their farewell trek, he responded, "Not officially, no. But we postponed the American tour we were supposed to do this fall. And we're gonna go out and tour until, you know, we're done. And we're gonna try and hit every place we've ever played and never played. There's always new places to go. New countries. I'd like to play China and the Far East. There's a lot of places that are off the beaten path. Is this the last tour? Well, I don't know. I don't think so."

He was then asked about new music in a follow up question and said, "Yeah, actually, which is one of the reasons we postponed this tour. We want to get in and give ourselves some time to get something done. We definitely have another record in us, if not two. But we'll see how that goes." Read the full interview here.