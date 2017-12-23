Camila Cabello Reveals Debut Album Details

(Radio.com) Former Fifth Harmony star Camila Cabello is bringing fans one step closer to the release of her full-length debut by revealing the forthcoming album's tracklist online.
The singer made the big reveal on social media, unveiling the song titles in handwritten form on the page of a diary. The studio effort will feature 10 tracks in all.
Cabello's album, simply titled Camila, is scheduled to be released on January 12th, 2018. See the Instagram post revealing the tracklisting for the record here.