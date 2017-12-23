Cardi B Streaming Her New Track 'Bartier Cardi'

(Radio.com) Cardi B's banner 2017 culminated in GRAMMY nominations for Best Hip-Hop Song and Best Hip-Hop Performance -- but she's not done yet. On Friday, the record-breaking female MC dropped "Bartier Cardi."
The new track is her latest bid for chart success and another infectious party song which features 21 Savage supporting the "Bodak Yellow" singer on her new single.
On the track, Cardi boasts about her bedroom exploits with her fiance, Migos rapper Offset and 21 Savage chimes in with some provocative suggestions about things to do with hot sauce. Check out the explicit track here.