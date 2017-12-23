|
Chief Keef Arrested For Alleged Robbery And Assault Of Former Producer 2017 In Review
Chief Keef Arrested For Alleged Robbery And Assault Of Former Producer was a top 17 story of January 2017: (Radio.com) Chicago rapper Chief Keef has been arrested for robbery and assault after allegedly attacking his former producer, Ramsay the Great, last week, reports TMZ.
An obviously beaten Ramsay posted a disturbing video claiming he was robbed and saying 'You're just stupid," to his assailant. When the producer learned that Keef was incarcerated he went to Instagram again to share his thoughts.
"It's real sad to see my black community condone home invasion and armed robbery with a deadly assault…(he) hit me in the face with an AK-47," Ramsay said, "Now that he's locked up because he chose to make that stupid decision, come into my house and do that, I'm the bad guy for putting him in jail?…It's real life you can't do that." Read more here.
