Christmas Classics Given Ozzy, Metallica, Maiden Makeover

Some of the metal highlights include "O Christmas Tree" (Ozzy Osbourne), "O Come O Come Emmanuel" (Metallica), "We Wish You A Merry Christmas" (System Of A Down) and "Auld Lang Syne" (Iron Maiden and Marilyn Manson).

"O Holy Night" (AHA), "O Come, All Ye Faithful" (DMX, UB40 and Cradle Of Filth), "The Ten Seconds Of Christmas" (Green Day, Michael Jackson, Frank Sinatra, Boys II Men and Slipknot), "Silent Night" (Simon & Garfunkel), "Jingle Bells" (Beastie Boys and Alice In Chains), and "Deck The Halls" (New Edition). Check it out here.