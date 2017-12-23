Drake Hopes To Return to Acting After Tour 2017 In Review

Drake Hopes To Return to Acting After Tour was a top 17 story of January 2017: (Radio.com) Drake got his start as an actor, notably playing James "Jimmy" Brooks on Degrassi: The Next Generation. In a new interview the rapper expresses his desire to return to the world of acting.
Drake spoke with University of Kentucky college basketball head coach John Calipari on his podcast and discussed his future plans. "Acting is another thing that I just can't wait to really dive into," he said.
"I think after I release 'More Life', which is this playlist I'm working on and finish this tour. I think I'm going to really start to position myself in the acting world and, hopefully, take some great roles." Read more here.