Ed Sheeran Smashes Streaming Record With Surprise Singles 2017 In Review

Ed Sheeran Smashes Streaming Record With Surprise Singles was a top 17 story of January 2017: Ed Sheeran's surprise release of his two new singles back in January paid off big for the pop star with him breaking the first day streaming record after the songs were streamed over 13 million times across the globe during the first 24 hours of release, according to his label.
Sheeran has broken Spotify's 'day 1' streaming record with "Shape Of You" (6,868,642 streams) and "Castle On The Hill" (6,168,395 streams) topping One Direction's 2015 record for "Drag Me Down" (4,759,698 streams.)
The new comeback songs popularity hasn't been limited to streaming platforms with the tracks holding the No. 1 and 2 spots on iTunes in 77 markets across the world including the US and UK. If you have not already done so, you can check out the songs here.