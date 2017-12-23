Fleetwood Mac's 2018 Tour May Be Their Farewell 2017 In Review

The album also features Mick Fleetwood and John McVie, so - as it's to be credited as a Buckingham McVie release - it simply points to its songwriters and singers. Speaking with Uncut magazine in the UK, Buckingham says, "I've grown up a lot since the last time I really worked with [Christine]. I realised: 'Oh, here I am, a completely different person. I'm a father of three children. I've been married almost 20 years. I've had my journey, and Christine has had her own journey.'"

McVie describes the collaboration as "an umbilical cord that can't be broken. It just pulls you back." However, she also reveals that the future of Fleetwood Mac is far from certain. "The 2018 tour is supposed to be a farewell tour," she adds "But you take farewell tours one at a time. Somehow we always come together, this unit. We can feel it ourselves."

Even so, Stevie Nicks recently told Radio.com she thinks it's unlikely Fleetwood Mac will actually record together again. Read more here.