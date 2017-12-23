Fleetwood Mac's 2018 Tour May Be Their Farewell 2017 In Review

(Gibson) Fleetwood Mac's 2018 Tour May Be Their Farewell was a top 17 story of March 2017: Fleetwood Mac's 2018 tour may be the farewell trek for the legendary band, according to Christine McVie who made the revelation while she and Lindsey Buckingham were interviewed about their collaboration for a duo album they will release in the summer. Gibson had more details:
The album also features Mick Fleetwood and John McVie, so - as it's to be credited as a Buckingham McVie release - it simply points to its songwriters and singers. Speaking with Uncut magazine in the UK, Buckingham says, "I've grown up a lot since the last time I really worked with [Christine]. I realised: 'Oh, here I am, a completely different person. I'm a father of three children. I've been married almost 20 years. I've had my journey, and Christine has had her own journey.'"
McVie describes the collaboration as "an umbilical cord that can't be broken. It just pulls you back." However, she also reveals that the future of Fleetwood Mac is far from certain. "The 2018 tour is supposed to be a farewell tour," she adds "But you take farewell tours one at a time. Somehow we always come together, this unit. We can feel it ourselves."
Even so, Stevie Nicks recently told Radio.com she thinks it's unlikely Fleetwood Mac will actually record together again. Read more here.