Justin Bieber Says The Weeknd's Music Is 'Wack' 2017 In Review

TMZ's cameras caught up with Bieber on January 21st, when he shared his rather blunt opinion about The Weeknd's music. Asked if he listened to any of the pop star's songs, Bieber replied, "Hell no I can't listen to a Weeknd song. That s-'s wack."

The Weeknd and Gomez were initially photographed getting quite close earlier in January. They haven't officially declared their relationship status yet, but that didn't stop The Weeknd's ex-girlfriend Bella Hadid from unfollowing Gomez on Instagram. Read more here.