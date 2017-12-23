Mastodon's Brent Hinds To Miss Legend Of The Seagullmen NYE Show

The band, which also features Tool's Danny Carey, vocalist's David 'the Doctor' Dreyer on lead vocals, Dethklok and Giraffe Tongue Orchestra's Pete Griffin, Chris DiGiovanni and Tim Dawson, will be supporting Primus at the sold out show.

The group will be joined by a special guest guitarist that were "personally approved" by Hinds. Fans got their first taste of the new band's music with the release of their first single "Shipswreck."

The track is the lead song from their forthcoming self-titled debut album, which can be hitting stores on February 9, 2018. Check out a stream of the song here.