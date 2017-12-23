Meek Mill Wants Celeb Boxing Match With Drake? 2017 In Review

Meek Mill Wants Celeb Boxing Match With Drake? was a top 17 story of January 2017: (Radio.com) Meek Mill has reportedly started up his feud with Drake again. He is allegedly taking a page out of Chris Brown and Soulja Boy's book, and proposing a celebrity boxing match with Drake.
A Facebook Live video allegedly shows Meek at the gym talking trash about fighting Drake. Mill can not be seen onscreen, but a voice comes across loud and clear.
"I'd beat Drizzy the f- up for $5 mil," he said. "Of course I would. We gonna let Nicki [Minaj] be the ring girl. Y'all come to see that fight, wouldn't y'all? Y'all'd spend $100 a ticket for that." Read more here.