Sammy Hagar Reveals His Conditions For Van Halen Reunion 2017 In Review

Sammy Hagar Reveals His Conditions For Van Halen Reunion was a top 17 story of March 2017: While Sammy Hagar is enjoying major success with his various ventures inside and out of music, he has once again been asked about his relationship with his former bandmates in Van Halen and the Red Rocker revealed the "only way" he would ever reunite with the group.
Hagar extended the olive branch to Eddie Van Halen in January of last year when he tweeted a birthday greeting to the guitarist and Eddie tweeted back "Thanks Sammy. Hope you're well too."
But apparently their communication ended there with Hagar telling Billboard, "Let's put it like this -- when it came to my birthday, I didn't get a message. So obviously that camp, him and Al, still have some kind of trip against me."
Sammy then revealed that he might be interested in regrouping if they launched a tour with him, as well as original vocalist David Lee Roth and Michael Anthony back on bass. "That's really the only way I would be interested in a Van Halen reunion". Read more here.