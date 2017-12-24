AC/DC and Axl Rose Need To Record Album Says Original Singer 2017 In Review

The Guns N' Roses frontman took over lead vocal after Brian Johnson was warned his faced permanent hearing loss if he continued to tour. AC/DC's original vocalist Dave Evans was asked his thoughts about this incarnation of the band during an interview with The Australian Rock Show.

He told the program, "Well, I like the fact that the brand is still out there, 'cause that's all it is these days, it's just a brand. Angus is the only original member left, and a lot of the others are all gone too.

"If he wants to keep the AC/DC brand going, which he can do, because he's still in the band, they need to settle on a new singer, whether it's gonna be Axl or not, and they need to record a new album, to make it legitimate. That way, AC/DC as a brand, and Angus, will have a new record out."

He then elaborated saying that band has undergone many lineups and in fact they were on "their third bass player and third drummer by the time I left the band. There's been a lot of lineups.

"There's been four singers now, including Axl. So it's been a revolving situation since the very original first lineup with myself and the other boys. If they wanna keep the brand going again with a new lineup, with Angus, they need to record a new album and see how the fans take that." Download the full episode here.