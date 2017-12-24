|
Big Sean Confirms Deranged Fan Tried To Punch Him 2017 In Review
Big Sean Confirms Deranged Fan Tried To Punch Him was a top 17 story of February 2017: (Radio.com) Big Sean is speaking out after recent reports surfaced that claim that he was "smacked" by a fan during a meet-and-greet and autograph signing of his new album I Decided.
The rapper was in Queens, New York last Friday (February 17) when a man allegedly attempted to punch him. A video posted to Twitter shows this man being arrested.
Big Sean says the man tried to hit him off guard. He added that the assailant had been released from a mental hospital and was off his medication. Big Sean says he hopes the man is 'getting the proper treatment he needs." Read more here.
