Bumblefoot Explains Why He Quit Guns N' Roses 2017 In Review

Thal left the group in 2014. He was asked in a recent interview with XS Rock if he was fired from the band and he responded, "No. It was me. I was really burned out. I felt like I had contributed everything that I possibly could as a performer, but my heart was in more things where I was creating, writing, producing and teaching. All of things that I was doing before the heavy touring of GN'R.

"I really felt that it was definitely time for me to go. I felt like I had taken it as far as I could and I was reaching a point where I was stressed and unhappy. And that's not good for me and it's not good for them.

"So in early March of 2014, we were rehearsing for the next three months of touring. The first thing that I told the band when I walked in was that this is going to be my last run. I finished out the shows and I did try to recommend people to take my place. I didn't want to stop them from moving forward or anything like that."