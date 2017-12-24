Chris Brown Served With Restraining Order By His Ex Girlfriend 2017 In Review

Chris Brown Served With Restraining Order By His Ex Girlfriend was a top 17 story of February 2017: (Radio.com) In court filings, actress, and TV personality Karreuche Tran claimed her ex-friend Chris Brown, has threatened her since December. Their relationship boiled over several years ago when Tran accused Brown of physical abuse.
Now, a judge has ruled that Brown must remain 100 yards from Karreuche and not attempt to contact her, reports the Associated Press. According to the judge's order, the R&B singer must surrender his firearms until a March 9 hearing on the restraining order case.
In the past, Tran has accused Brown of punching her in the stomach and pushing her down a flight of stairs. Details of her latest allegations were not available. Read more here.