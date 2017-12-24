antiMusic Logo
Disturbed, Adrenaline Mob Supergroup Stereo Satellite Release Video
12-24-2017
.
Stereo Satellite

The new supergroup Stereo Satellite, featuring members of Disturbed, Adrenaline Mob and Rock Star Supernova, have released a music video for their first song "Glass Houses".

The group was formed by Lukas Rossi (Rock Star Supernova), Mike Orlando (Adrenaline Mob), John Moyer (Disturbed), and Jordan Cannata (Adrenaline Mob), and the new track is the first single from their forthcoming debut album, which is expected to be released next spring.

We were sent the following background details: Mike Orlando is no stranger to heartaches, having recently been involved in a tragic accident on July 14, 2017 while on tour in Florida with his former band Adrenaline Mob. The crash occurred when a tractor-trailer veered off Interstate 75 and struck the band's RV, van, and trailer, which resulted in the death of Adrenaline Mob bassist David Zablidowsky, tour manager Jane Train, and seriously injuring six others.

"Over the past recent months, I have learned a lot about how cathartic music can be, especially after going through such a heinous life-changing tragedy", said Orlando. "It's been a complete uphill battle in even trying to begin to heal physically and mentally. I have a long road ahead for sure and will have to undergo many more procedures and ongoing therapy." Orlando adds, "I don't think I'll ever fully heal mentally but I've been moved to write songs again with my brother Lukas who I feel is an amazing songwriting partner, and start this new band along with my brothers John Moyer and Jordan Cannata. I find it really helps me to cope and I can't wait to share all the music we've written and start touring again full-time."

John Moyer admits to having mixed feelings about the band being dubbed a supergroup. "We hate the supergroup thing because it's a new band in its own right," Moyer says. "But I think it's important for us to say we've been around the rock music scene for a long time and in various ways. Stereo Satellite is a new beginning for us all, and I'm looking forward to sharing our new music with the fans very soon."

Lukas Rossi concurs, saying, "I can't wait to release our new songs and perform them live with these awesome guys. Regarding the supergroup thing, look I don't care what you call us, just call us!" Watch the video here.

