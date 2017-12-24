Drake Offers Refund After Travis Scott Falls Off Stage 2017 In Review

Drake Offers Refund After Travis Scott Falls Off Stage was a top 17 story of February 2017: (Radio.com) Drake offered 20,000 fans at London's O2 Arena a refund on Feb 1 after 24-year-old guest rapper Travis Scott fell off the stage during the show.
"I'm doing this s- for free tonight," Drake said after the accident. 'I don't give a f-." For those who were skeptical of his claim, he reiterated the promise at the end of the concert: "London England, I love you, I hope you enjoyed your free show," reports the BBC.
The rapper was performing "Goosebumps" and everyone was jumping when Scott tripped and fell into a hole in the middle of the stage. He was gone for a few seconds before Drake helped him back up and the concert continued. Scott seemed uninjured, but he damaged part of the set when he fell; a huge globe was broken and couldn't be brought onto the stage. Read more and see footage of the Travis Scott accident here.