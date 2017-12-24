Drake Offers Refund After Travis Scott Falls Off Stage 2017 In Review

"I'm doing this s- for free tonight," Drake said after the accident. 'I don't give a f-." For those who were skeptical of his claim, he reiterated the promise at the end of the concert: "London England, I love you, I hope you enjoyed your free show," reports the BBC.

The rapper was performing "Goosebumps" and everyone was jumping when Scott tripped and fell into a hole in the middle of the stage. He was gone for a few seconds before Drake helped him back up and the concert continued. Scott seemed uninjured, but he damaged part of the set when he fell; a huge globe was broken and couldn't be brought onto the stage. Read more and see footage of the Travis Scott accident here.