Ghost's Nameless Ghouls Reveal Themselves In Lawsuit Post 2017 In Review

The message was posted on guitarist Simon Soderberg's Facebook page and reveals the real names of The Nameless Ghouls that filed the lawsuit include Soderberg (Alpha), Mauro Rubino (Air), Henrik Palm (Eather), Martin Hjertstedt (Earth).

They made the posting last Thursday and wrote in part, "As of yesterday we, four signatories from the band Ghost, have filed a lawsuit with the Linköping District Court. We are suing Tobias Forge ('Papa Emeritus') - the band's lead singer who has also been responsible for the finances of the band since its founding." Read more here.