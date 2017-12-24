KISS Star Peter Criss Explains Why He Is Retiring 2017 In Review

The special show is scheduled for June 17th at the Cutting Room in New York City, following his participation in the Expo which will be running from June 9th and 11th.

Criss will also be staging his very last Australian live performance next month and explained the reasons why he is retiring in an interview with The Rockpit. He told the Australian outlet, "You know what, I'm seventy one, that scares me when I say that (laughs), but if you're around me I'm like a fifteen year old kid, I really am. But I've had an amazing career in music; I was around in the 60's and 70's which was about the best time to be a musician." Read more here.