Kendrick Lamar Releases 'LOVE.' Music Video

(Radio.com) Kendrick Lamar has released a brand new music video for the track "LOVE." The song comes from the hit rap star's double platinum album "DAMN."
The clip starts with shots of a couple at a dining room table exhibiting a gamut of expression ranging from sweetness to anger. Another scene depicts the rapper sitting in the middle of a crowd of women, but his eyes are fixed on just one of them.
In a particularly striking shot, Lamar's love interest is covered in glitter and jewels, and not much else. Watch Kendrick's new clip, which contains some nudity, here.