Lou Gramm Says More Shows With Foreigner Planned

Gramm joined his former bandmates during two special shows at the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort in Michigan back in October that celebrated the hit making band's 40th anniversary.

The singer spoke about what it was like to play with the band again during an interview with Rockbandreviews.com and also spoke about future plans to join them on stage.

He said of the reunion shows, "It was great to get back on stage with the original Foreigner. We played about six or seven songs; it was a lot of fun. And Mick, of course, played with us. And then the two bands - the Foreigner of today and the original Foreigner - actually played a few songs together, and that was also fun. And they are really nice guys and good musicians. And we had a lot of fun, and we're gonna do some more, I think."

The frontman also said the following to say about his upcoming live plans, "I've been doing weekends for the last few years. That's kind of nice. You leave Thursday, you play Friday, Saturday [and] you come home Sunday. So I think we're gonna be doing more of those, and then there's gonna be the Foreigner shows. I don't know how many of those we're gonna do into what month. I suppose it depends on the reception of the audience. So I think everything is kind of poised for a fun and interesting summer, and let's see what happens." Watch the full interview here.