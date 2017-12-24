Panic! at the Disco Get Festive With 'Feels Like Christmas'

"Thank you all for making this year my favorite so far," singer Brendan Urie posted on the band's Twitter page. "Through the hard times and the beautiful moments, I'm glad we're always there to lift each other up. I'm so excited for the new year and what's to come."

The following tweet came with a link to the upbeat new song that's full of horns and dance-floor beats. "So to end this year right, here's a little holiday jam I wrote. I hope you enjoy it as much as I did making it. Merry Christmas. Happy Holidays. I love ya." Listen to the song here.