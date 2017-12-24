|
Prince's Music Reached Almost 5 Million Streams In Two Days 2017 In Review
Prince's Music Reached Almost 5 Million Streams In Two Days was a top 17 story of February 2017: (Radio.com) Upon the arrival of Prince's Warner Bros. Records music to streaming services on February 12, the number of music streams in the United States bounded from 74,000 to 4.77 million in two days, reports Billboard. That's an increase of 6,323%.
His top five most streamed songs on February 12 and 13 were: 'Purple Rain" (333,000 streams), 'Let's Go Crazy" (328,000), 'When Doves Cry" (320,000), 'Little Red Corvette" (237,000) and 'Kiss" (214,000).
Previously, Prince's catalog was only available to stream through Tidal. His Warner-era music is now available through streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music, while his non-Warner work is still exclusive to Tidal. Read more here.
