Selena Gomez 'Can't Stand' Social Media 2017 In Review

"It's hard right now," she said. "I can't stand social media, I can't stand what they're looking at. I can't stand what they think is reality and the show is real as it could possibly get."

She says she hopes Thirteen Reasons will shake viewers from their current habits online and in their real-life social networks. The show unfolds as a mystery, as teens peel back the layers of a classmate's suicide. Read more here.