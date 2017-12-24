Steve Perry Releasing Solo Album, Reunites With Journey At Rock Hall 2017 In Review

Perry reunited with his former bandmates at the Rock Hall induction ceremony, giving an acceptance speech where praised the band's current singer, saying "I must give a shout out to a man who sings his heart out every night, Arnel Pineda."

Steve then went on to credit the fans for the induction. "You're the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame!," he told the crown. "From my heart, I must tell you, I've been gone a long time, you've never not been in my heart. Thank you so very much."

Perry revealed to ABC Radio at the event that he has been recording music for a new solo album, and they report that he plans to release it later this year [however, it never surfaced]. Read more here.