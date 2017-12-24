The Game Sentenced For Assaulting Police Officer 2017 In Review

The Game Sentenced For Assaulting Police Officer was a top 17 story of February 2017: (Radio.com) Rapper The Game has been sentenced to 120 hours of community service for assaulting an off-duty policeman in 2015. In addition to community service, Taylor received a six-month suspended jail sentence and was ordered to attend anger management counseling.
The Game (real name Jayceon Taylor), was playing a pick-up basketball game in Hollywood when the officer stole the ball from him and made a basket. Taylor then threatened, fouled and punched the officer, reports Billboard.
This is far from his only skirmish with the law. The rapper pled no contest after stealing a paparazzi's camera who filmed him being served legal papers from the officer, and he pled no contest to felony grand theft and misdemeanor counts of criminal threats and battery. Read more here.