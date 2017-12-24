The Game Sentenced For Assaulting Police Officer 2017 In Review

The Game (real name Jayceon Taylor), was playing a pick-up basketball game in Hollywood when the officer stole the ball from him and made a basket. Taylor then threatened, fouled and punched the officer, reports Billboard.

This is far from his only skirmish with the law. The rapper pled no contest after stealing a paparazzi's camera who filmed him being served legal papers from the officer, and he pled no contest to felony grand theft and misdemeanor counts of criminal threats and battery.