The Veer Union Release New Take On Seasons

"We are so thankful to have been able to put out music for the last 10 years and we hope to be able to do the same for the next decade to come." - Crispin Earl

In 2016 Lead vocalist Crispin Earl took a rather unique approach to coincide with the concept of the album, Decade. He took the opportunity to reproduce five unreleased songs which were written prior to the first

incarnation of The Veer Union in 2004, bringing them back to life, as well as combining five brand new songs to bridge the span over a DECADE. Now, with the BOX SET release of Decade: History of Our Evolution, The Veer Union will continue this theme by Crispin reproducing the five remaining songs as well as adding five brand new songs again proving that The Veer Union can stand the test of time by incorporating the original vision of the band and blending it with the current incarnation. Decade: History of Our Evolution truly takes the listener through a musical and emotional journey that represents all that is The Veer Union. Watch the video here.