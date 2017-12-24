Willie Nelson Forced To Postpone Concerts Due To Illness 2017 In Review

Willie Nelson Forced To Postpone Concerts Due To Illness was a top 17 story of February 2017: (Radio.com) Willie Nelson fans in California are going to have to wait a little bit longer to see the country legend live in concert. Nelson has postponed three California concert dates due to an undisclosed illness, reports Billboard.
Nelson's publicist, Elaine Schock, says the singer plans to re-schedule his shows this week on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday (February 6-8) at Buck Owens' Crystal Palace in Bakersfield.
While she wouldn't give additional details on his health, Schock says he plans to make his February 16 show at a San Antonio rodeo. This marks the second time this year that Nelson has had to cancel shows because of an illness. Read more here.