AC/DC Song Use In TV Ad Leads To Lawsuit 2017 In Review

Sony music filed a lawsuit against Applebee's for using that song and C+C Music Factory's 1990 hit "Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)" in a TV ad campaign, according to TMZ.

The gossip site reports that Sony is suing the restaurant chain for $300k for the use of the songs. Applebee's allegedly claimed that they had already made the licensing payment to the third parties that set up the deal for a fee of $250K for the AC/DC classic and $50k for the C+C Music Factory's hit. Read the complaint here.