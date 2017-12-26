AC/DC Song Use In TV Ad Leads To Lawsuit 2017 In Review

AC/DC Song Use In TV Ad Leads To Lawsuit was a top 17 story of May 2017: The use of the AC/DC classic "Rock And Roll Ain't Noise Pollution" in a advertising campaign for an American restaurant chain has led to litigation.
Sony music filed a lawsuit against Applebee's for using that song and C+C Music Factory's 1990 hit "Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)" in a TV ad campaign, according to TMZ.
The gossip site reports that Sony is suing the restaurant chain for $300k for the use of the songs. Applebee's allegedly claimed that they had already made the licensing payment to the third parties that set up the deal for a fee of $250K for the AC/DC classic and $50k for the C+C Music Factory's hit. Read the complaint here.